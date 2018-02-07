Miguna Miguna deported to Canada but vows to fight to the end

He was forced into a KLM flight that left JKIA at 11pm Tuesday

Tuesday was filled with drama with Miguna Miguna being tossed from court to court before vanishing into thin air.

It was reported that he had been taken at the Milimani Law Courts where a judge had ordered him to be presented, leading to a frantic search by NASA lawyers at the court’s cells in vain.

Zipo.co.ke can now confirm that the self-appointed National Resistance Movement General was driven to the JKIA and forced into a plane before he was flown out of the country.

The outspoken lawyer who is accused of administering the National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president, said he will fight the grievous violation of his rights by the Jubilee government.

This was after he was deported to Canada on the night of Tuesday, February the 6th.

“The despots have put me in a flight to Amsterdam enroute to Toronto, departure time right now.”

“Instead of taking me to court as ordered repeatedly by the courts, they seized my passports and drove me to the runaway at the JKIA from 6pm up to now,” Miguna who holds Canadian citizenship tweeted before departing at 11pm.

According to the outspoken politician whose KLM flight is expected to arrive in Canada today at 8:30 am, he will fight to return to Kenya as soon as possible.

His lawyer Nelson Havi termed the government’s efforts against his client as exercises in futility.

Miguna who holds dual citizenship used his commissioner for oaths stamp on the documents used during Mr Odinga’s oathing at Uhuru Park last month on the 30th.

The State has also arrested Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and his Makadara counterpart George Aladwa in connection with the illegal inauguration and has promised to go after more Opposition politicians in an ongoing crackdown.

Earlier Tuesday, Miguna had been charged in Kajiado and taken to Nairobi but nobody saw him although a judge said court officials had confirmed he was in the vicinity.