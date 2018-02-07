NASA politicians whose passports have been suspended

The State has with immediate effect revoked the passports of top National Super Alliance politicians, financiers or associates following the coalition’s leader Raila Odinga’s self-inauguration.

Among those whose international travels will be affected include Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Siaya Senator James Orengo and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

Also making the list is the coalition’s chief strategist, David Ndii, and businessman Jimmi Wanjigi who have had friction with the government in the preceding months.

The suspension of the travel documents is happening amid a crackdown on the Opposition figures after the January 30th swearing in of Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park as the people’s president.

A communication to the affected citizens (15 in total) by Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalang’wa, said the suspension was done in line with Citizen and Immigration Act 2011 which gives grounds for the suspensions.

Mr Muthama who has been a vocal figure in the Opposition, was quoted by the Nation as saying the immigration department delivered the letter informing him of the move to suspend his passport at 1pm.

“We are seeing the making of dictatorship. They have no regard for the law because this is an assault on the Bill of Rights which is inalienable,” he noted.

Mr Muthama went on to add that he was to accompany his daughter to the UK on Tuesday at 4pm but he couldn’t adding that the government has chosen a dangerous path.

Dr Kihalang’wa directed the subjects to surrender their passports to the immigration offices at Nyayo House within 21 days otherwise the documents will be declared null and void.