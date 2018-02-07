Miguna renounced his Kenyan citizenship, failed to disclose he was Canadian

Kenyans woke up to the news that vocal National Super Alliance activist, Miguna Miguna, was on the night of Tuesday, February 6, ‘deported’ to Canada.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Miguna, a self-declared National Resistance Movement general, was forced into a KLM flight en route to Toronto via Amsterdam some minutes to 10pm.

“We are reliably informed that Miguna Miguna has been forced into a KLM flight for “deportation” to Canada.” His lawyer John Khamina revealed on Twitter. “Now, how do you deport a Kenyan? This Country has been overrun by criminals,” Nelson Havi, one of Miguna’s lawyers tweeted.

Meanwhile, an official government Twitter handle revealed that the self-styled lawyer had denounced his Kenyan Citizenship earlier by acquiring a Canadian one.

“Miguna is headed home. The court ordered he gets released and the interior ministry obeyed the orders and even assisted him with a flight ticket home,” the tweet read, it noted that Mr Miguna renewed his Canadian passport on 16th June 2017.

“Mr Miguna denounced his Kenyan citizenship years back, acquired Canadian citizenship and never bothered to reclaim Kenyan citizenship in the legally prescribed manner neither did he disclose that he had another country’s citizenship despite being a lawyer who should have known better,” Interior Spokesman Mwenda Njoka said.

It remains unclear what law the government used to eject him from the country as the Kenyan Constitution guarantees him citizenship since he is Kenyan by birth.

It is however worth noting that the old Constitution didn’t allow dual citizenship, that by virtue of acquiring nationality of another country, one relinquished their Kenyan one.

A senior govt official has however said the Interior Ministry will give a detailed statement in the morning.

The source that was quoted by the Nation said that when Miguna was arrested, the Canadian government had written to Kenya expressing concerns that their citizen was being harassed and they wanted him back.

Mr Miguna on Tuesday narrated how he was held incommunicado for five days without access to his family or a lawyer following his arrest last Friday.