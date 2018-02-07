Nation aplogises after Jimmy Wanjigi ‘death’

An obituary announced the death of the NASA associate

On Wednesday, February the 7th, the death of businessman James Wanjagi was announced in a local daily causing an uproar on social media?

The obituary read, “it is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Richard Wanjagi…which occurred after a failed armed robbery in Nairobi’s Karen estate”.

It gets even more interesting.. according to the obituary, Wanjagi is the son of a James Maina and Wambui Magari and a husband of an Irene.

But what left many confused was that his funeral was to happen yesterday (February 6) and the ad added that he had links with Kwacha Industries and carried a photo of National Super Alliance financier Jimmy Wanjigi, owner of the firm.

The notice also mentioned that a Maina Wanjagi and a Wambui Wanjagi as son and daughter respectively. Businessman Wanjigi has a son and daughter with those names, respectively and the latter studies at Institut LeRosey, Switzerland.

“The cortege leaves Lee funeral home on February 6th and funeral to take place at the same day at all Saints Cathedral.” it read.

Adding, “Family and friends are meeting daily for prayers and burial arrangements at his wife’s Muthaiga home Nairobi from 5 Pm.”

And Twitter exploded:

@Simon_Plumb: @dailynation advert on Pg 49 regarding to one “James Richard Wanjagi” death & Funeral Announcement is just outrageous and uncalled for.

@FQanini: Death Announcement appearing on page 49 of today’s Daily Nation. Today is 7th February, the funeral is to take place on the 6th of February. But that’s not the point.

@RobertAlai: Daily Nation, did Jimmy Wanjigi die without our knowledge?

@SirSilvesta: To me, it looks like Jimmy Wanjigi published this himself. He paid for it.

@Karanimutonga: From the father, children, wife, home, company it’s all Wanjigi. Apart from the name change to Wanjagi.

@chegebonie: It’s not funny..all the names apart from Wanjagi..looks like a message being sent or just a coincidence.

The Nation Media Group has since apologised:

“We do not condone such publication which clearly goes against our editorial policy. We have taken immediate action against those responsible.” The media firm said in a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke.

It noted it has reported the matter to the police for further investigations.