Miguna Miguna narrates his 5-day ordeal in the hands of police

Says the officers treated him with contempt and inhumanely

National Resistance Movement’s self-declared general, Miguna Miguna, has given a blow by blow account of what transpired during his arrest and held for five days.

The outspoken lawyer turned politician said on Tuesday that police (who he described as crooks), humiliated him by locking him up in conditions “unfit for human existence.”

Mr Miguna was arrested on Friday, February the 2nd after administering the oath of Opposition leader Raila Odinga as people’s president on January 30 at Uhuru Park.

The controversial NRM head was addressing Magistrate Edwin Malochi at the Kajiado Law Courts where he was arraigned on yesterday.

Miguna pleaded with the magistrate not to let police officers accompany him to the cells as he awaited the court’s ruling.

“I do not want to go with these people,” he told the magistrate who granted his plea on condition that he remains in the dock with the officers besides him.

Miguna’s lawyers Koin Lompo and nominated Senator Judith Pareno were present in court and protested how police handled their client.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate was arrested during a dramatic raid at his Runda home last week before being driven to Githunguri police station and later transferred to Lari police station.

According to him, he was transferred to Industrial Area inland depot which he described “as the most humane” of all the police stations he was detained in during the five days he was a guest of the State.

“It was only yesterday that I was given water and a toothbrush,” he said, displaying the white toothbrush.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke last week, police drawn from the dreaded flying squad used explosives to break into his leafy suburb home.

“They used explosives to break into my house, which is against the law. They did not even identify themselves. Had they done so, I would have opened the door for them.” Miguna told the packed court noting the officers looked rough and were not dressed in uniform.

“Some of them were bearded, while others had dreadlocks; in fact I thought they were Mungiki. They did not even tell me that I was under arrest; they just led me away with guns.” He added amid “Tibim” and “Resist” cheers from his supporters.

As soon as the magistrate gave his ruling, officers bundled him into a waiting car and sped off in a convoy of three vehicles.

The magistrate had ruled that Mr Miguna be taken before Judge Luka Kimaru in the High Court in Nairobi before 3 pm for orders on his bail terms and also asked him to appear before him on February 14 for plea taking.

Mr Miguna, a dual citizenship holder, was deported to Canada on Tuesday at 11pm and was expected to land in Toronto today at 8:30am.