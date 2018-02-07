I’m ready to be sworn in, Kalonzo Musyoka now says

The National Super Alliance co-leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, says he is ready to be sworn in as the people’s deputy president.

The Wiper party honcho who skipped Raila Odinga’s self-inauguration denied he was a coward noting it was Nasa’s strategy for their leader to be sworn in alone to allow the other co-principals ‘fight for them’ in case of police crackdown.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, anti-riot police officers were withdrawn from Uhuru Park reportedly to prevent a possible clash with Nasa supporters.

Speaking after chairing his party’s National Executive Council meeting, Kalonzo however said there are outstanding issues which must be addressed before he is sworn in.

The former Vice President however admitted there were internal wrangles within the coalition arising from his decision to skip the oathing.

A number of Opposition MPs mainly from ODM and their supporters have openly criticised Kalonzo and his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula for giving the event a wide berth.

Noting that they were in Nasa to stay, the former running mate said Nasa will on Friday hold a crucial meeting of all its elected leaders to address “some of the thorny issues that have rocked the alliance”.

“How I wish I was able to do it (take oath) right now. Taking oath is not an issue. We are not cowards,” the Star quoted Kalonzo.