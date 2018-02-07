Miguna Miguna speaks from Amsterdam, denies renouncing citizenship

He has vowed to sue everyone involved

National Resistance Movement “General”, Miguna Miguna, has spoken about his deportation, terming it a violation of his fundamental rights.

The fierce lawyer accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i of forcefully sending him to Canada on grounds that his citizenship had been cancelled yet he is a Kenyan born citizen.

“I have never, ever renounced my Kenyan citizenship and will never do that. I’ve never even contemplated it,” Miguna said as quoted by the Standard.

A top official at the Interior ministry on Tuesday, said Miguna was deported because he renounced his Kenyan citizenship and never bothered to reclaim it.

“Even if one had intended to deport me anywhere for whatever reasons, there are well laid legal procedures that must be followed and fundamental rights that must be upheld but which Matiang’i has violated,” Miguna who is accused of administering an illegal oath noted.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the National Super Alliance activist was forced into an night KLM flight on Tuesday from Nairobi to Amsterdam, this despite a court order that he be produced before court today (Wednesday).

After news broke that Miguna had been deported, lawyer Donald Kipkorir joined others in protesting the development saying the move had violated the constitution.

“Under Article 16 of the Constitution, a Kenyan by birth even if dual Citizen, can never lose his citizenship… Under Article 17, a foreigner who acquired Kenyan citizenship can lose it … Miguna’s deportation violates our Constitution.” He tweeted.

In a drama-filled day on Tuesday, High Court Judge Luka Kimaru ordered the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Inspector General (IG) of police against preferring any more criminal charges against Mr Miguna.

Miguna’s troubles begun on Friday after more than 34 hooded ‘criminals’, according to him, used detonators to gain access to his residence at around 5:30AM on February 2, 2018.

He narrated to a Kajiado court his five-day horror in the hands of police whom he noted had failed to identify themselves and give the reasons for the violent entry at his Runda home.

He has vowed to challenge his “illegal “detention and deportation through his lawyers and have the perpetrators brought to book.