Gordon Ogada: Identity of SportPesa KSh 230million jackpot winner revealed

He will be officially unveiled on Wednesday

22-year-old Gordon Ogada joined the millionaires club (including US) after winning a whopping Sh 230,742,881 betting jackpot.

Gordon won the bet after correctly predicting the results of 17 matches as packaged by betting firm SportPesa which runs a Mega Jackpot draw every weekend.

He knew of his victory on Tuesday, February 6th after Troyes vs Dijon game which was listed 11th in the set, was postponed.

The delay did not change his fate, perhaps only prolonged his anticipation as the result still came out as he had predicted.

Mr Ogada becomes the biggest winner of any betting in the country by topping the previous lottery win of Sh 221 million that was by another SportPesa jackpot winner, Samuel Abisai, in May last year.

The betting is scheduled to hold a press conference later today, Wednesday 7th to officially unveil him while gets presented with a dummy cheque of Sh 230 million.

In attendance will be the previous mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai.