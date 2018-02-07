Akothee bans lover from eating eggs

She is tired of seeing six packs only on TV

Self-declared Kenya’s Richest Musician, Esther Akoth aka Akothee, continues to excite the internets with her stances, like on Wednesday, February the 7th, when she took to social media to advice her man to check his diet and hit the gym.

According to the songbird, her fans were beginning to complain to her about his piling kilos and therefore took the step of advising him to start exercising.

Akothee asked her manager cum lover to work on his weight for his own good, and not his usually blunt and mostly unforgiving fans.

“Babe no eggs for us today, please let’s stick to fruits unless you promise that we won’t fight about the gym,” she wrote on Instagram and attached the below picture.

Just recently, the mother of five hinted at a future sixth child courtesy of Nelly Oaks whom she had previously denied to be dating.

Here’s the full post:

“Babe ! no eggs for us today Pliz let’s stick to fruits unless you promise that we won’t fight about the gym @ 6.00 am , I love you so much , I don’t want weightpolis to catch us 😂😂,do it for you not for me or them 😂😂😂please lets watch what we eat my love, your weight is your problem not theirs, but when I will start complaining then it becomes our problem 😂😂😂I don’t admire the 6 pacs online @nellyoaks am managing our few pacs 😂😂😂I will not mention how many 😂😂😂😂 goodmorning @garodaresortkenya, make your relationship great, talk to your partner more often , let them know how you feel about your relationship HEART BREAK CAN ONLY BE COMPARED TO DEATH . So enjoy while it lasts . 👫”