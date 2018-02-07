Gospel singer L-Jay Maasai married in secret a year ago and we have the photos

L-Jay Maasai is a big name in the Kenyan gospel music scene but few know that the Nilotic guy is now a married man after walking down the aisle albeit in secret, with his beautiful girlfriend a year ago.

His wife Ashley Mutahi recently let the cat out of the bag after uploading photos of the big day which was the reason for a string of heartbreaks by single ladies who have been secretly eyeing the handsome crooner.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the couple walked down the aisle last year after dating for over 2 years.

Back then, the ‘Ukitafuta’ hitmaker had flaunted his girl on social media and hinted at an upcoming nuptials.

In a series of posts on their page ‘Lekishon .x. Ashley’, L-Jay Maasai showered Ms Mutahi with love describing her as a strong and loving soul who stuck by him through thick and thin.

Well, more than a year later, James Lekishon Kamwaro aka L-Jay did the noble thing and asked for her hand in marriage but somehow managed to keep it a secret.

It is not a secret anymore though as Mr and Mrs Kamwaro recently decided to share their big day’s pictory with fans.

Zipo.co.ke can conclude, going by the photos, the two loves had a blast during the traditional-themed affair.

They donned all white and accessorised with Maasai beads with the singer choosing red kicks for his big day.