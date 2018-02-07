Samuel Abisai meets fellow Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Paul Ogada [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, Africa’s biggest sports betting firm, SportPesa, made the announcement that the latest draw had produced Kenya’s biggest jackpot winner.

And a day later, Last year’s SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner, Samuel Abisai, had the pleasure of meeting the individual who dwarfed his 220 million during the official unveiling.

SportPesa does its draws on Sunday evenings but last weekend’s was postponed to Tuesday, February 6 because one match did not take place and had been rescheduled.

But the wait did not make any difference for Mr Ogada as it ended in his favour making him an instant multi-millionaire (make that dollar).

Ogada correctly predicted all the 17 matches to pocket 230,742,881 although one match had to be played out in a public draw after it was postponed.

Zipo.co.ke is now in possession of photos of the two millionaires enjoying some selfie moments: KSh 451 million selfie moments.

Gordon was officially unveiled to the public on Wednesday.