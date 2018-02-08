Drama as police seize John Mbadi and Junet Mohamed vehicles

The State continues to target Opposition with reports emerging that it seized cars belonging to the National Super Alliance leaders in Parliament.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi (MP Suba South) and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed (Suna East) had their vehicles taken from them on Wednesday evening just outside the precincts of Parliament.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that police officers had been stationed outside Parliament the whole day.

“They act in the most crude manner. They stop you on the road and tell you and your driver to alight then take your belongings before speeding away with the car,” Junet, a vocal defender of Nasa head Raila Odinga said.

“The vehicles belong to Parliament, which is independent. I don’t understand why one arm of the government should cede its powers to another.” He wondered.

Mr Mbadi narrated to journalists how his driver was stopped at the gate as he drove out of Parliament and ordered to surrender the vehicle.

“It is unfortunate that vehicles belonging to the Parliamentary Service Commission can be taken by police,” he said as quoted in the Nation.

He went on to add that he was reliably informed that vehicles of all Nasa leaders in Parliament will be taken.

The Opposition MPs have come out to criticise the move by the government to seize the vehicles with National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui terming it illogical.

“The Leader of Minority and Minority Whip offices are constitutional. They come with privileges as contained in the PSC Act,” the Kathiani MP noted.

“You do not expect opposition leaders to praise the government. They are doing their work.” He added.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, was heard saying the he would spend the night at Parliament Buildings as police officers in six vehicles were outside waiting to nab him.

“I know the vehicles very well. They have been used before to arrest some leaders and I have been reliably informed that they are waiting for me.” The former student leader said.

“I am tired of being arrested. I want to work for the people of Embakasi East,” an evidently frustrated Owino told journalists.

According to him, he was being targeted because he referred to Interior Cabinet Secretary as Marehemu (deceased).

“I was not referring to him. A friend of mine called Matiang’i died. But is it a crime to refer to the CS that way?” he wondered.