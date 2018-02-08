CJ Maraga is pro NASA, Jubilee MP shouts

Chief Justice David Maraga has been accused of being an unapologetic sympathizer of the National Super Alliance.

Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu cited to the top judge’s warning to the government after it disregarded court orders.

A few days ago, Maraga who is also President of the Supreme Court, warned individuals and institutions against defying instructions given by the courts.

The Chief Justice noted in the two-page statement, the recent events in the country which he acknowledged was threatening the judiciary and the overall administration of justice.

The State has been on the receiving end lately after it defied the court’s directive to switch back on television stations that it had controversially shut down after they defied a directive not to air the swearing-in of Raila Odinga live.

The outspoken Jubilee legislator however said in a social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke, that Justice Maraga only comes out to attack the government while turning a blind eye on Nasa whose leaders are serial lawbreakers.

“CJ Maraga sees absolutely nothing wrong with people removing IEBC officials from office using force, interfering with elections using violence, refusing to accept IEBC & Supreme Court rulings on a fresh election, setting up people’s assemblies against a validly legally established government, publicly declaring fake election results, and even swearing some imposter as ‘President’ – but this a problem!” Mr Wambugu wrote.

The CJ’s warning came amid the Miguna Miguna saga where police blatantly refused to release the fiery lawyer who was detained for 5 days even after court ordered his release.

Mr Miguna was deported on Tuesday even after a judge in Nairobi ordered Inspector General of Police and DCI head George Kinoti to present him personally in court on Monday. The top sleuth and police boss ignored the directive and ironically now risk getting arrested.

Wambugu is urging his supporters to ignore Maraga’s statements because the CJ, he said, has lost his credibility to be issuing stern warnings.

“CJ Maraga must be told off. This is the guy who cleared judges to swear in Raila. He has lost all moral authority to pontificate.” Mr Wambugu said.