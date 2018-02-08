Miguna receives a hero’s welcome in Canada

Said he hasn't showered for one week

By
Jane Zawadi
-
SHARE
Miguna Miguna_Toronto
Miguna Miguna when he arrived in Toronto, Canada. PHOTO: NMG

Deported National Super Alliance activist, Miguna Miguna, received a rousing welcome on arriving in Canada on Thursday, February 8th.

A crowd waited for Mr miguna at Toronto International Airport where he was presented with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival.

Miguna Miguna_KLM
Miguna Miguna aboard a KLM flight on his way to Toronto, Canada via Amsterdam. PHOTO: TWITTER

“Welcome ‘general’! Welcome home,” an unidentified woman said when she saw the lawyer.

READ:  To arrest Raila Odinga or not, that is the question

“Miguna Miguna how are you?,” a man asked him as quoted in the Nation to which he replied, “I’m tired”.

“Kenyans are watching you, they want to hear a word from you,” Miguna was told.

“No, today, I want to go and take a shower, I haven’t showered for the last six days, maybe seven. So I need to take a good shower, hug my wife, hug my children, then eat properly, I have not eaten for the last one week and then I can talk about anything else,” the NRM leader said.

READ:  Kalonzo sues State after security was withdrawn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR