Miguna receives a hero’s welcome in Canada

Said he hasn't showered for one week

Deported National Super Alliance activist, Miguna Miguna, received a rousing welcome on arriving in Canada on Thursday, February 8th.

A crowd waited for Mr miguna at Toronto International Airport where he was presented with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival.

“Welcome ‘general’! Welcome home,” an unidentified woman said when she saw the lawyer.

“Miguna Miguna how are you?,” a man asked him as quoted in the Nation to which he replied, “I’m tired”.

“Kenyans are watching you, they want to hear a word from you,” Miguna was told.

“No, today, I want to go and take a shower, I haven’t showered for the last six days, maybe seven. So I need to take a good shower, hug my wife, hug my children, then eat properly, I have not eaten for the last one week and then I can talk about anything else,” the NRM leader said.