Kalonzo sues State after security was withdrawn

The State has withdrawn security and firearms of NASA leaders

kalonzo musyoka
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. PHOTO: MONICAH MWANGI/THE STAR

National Super Alliance co-leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has moved to court after the IG Joseph Boinnet and the Firearm Licensing Board withdrew his security and firearm.

Under a certificate of urgency, the Wiper party head faulted the move terming it unreasonable and illegal.

Raila Odinga_Jacaranda
Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders strategise before a rally. Security and firearms of the MPs have been withdrawn by the State. PHOTO: TWITTER | HASSAN JOHO

Through his advocates Rachie and Amollo, Kalonzo who was running mate to Raila Odinga in the August 8 presidential election, seeks to have police officers assigned to him reinstated.

He also wants the court to compel authorities to return his firearm, a week after the government revoked it alongside those of other key Nasa leaders.

“Jubilee have panicked. I own a firearm and when we were meeting here a letter was delivered to the gate,” Kalonzo Musyoka said in a press conference on Thursday, February 1.

The security detail of the likes to Mombasa governor Hassan Joho have were recalled a day after the controversial swearing in of Nasa head Raila Odinga as the people’s president on January 30th.

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) also moved to court to on Monday, February 5 to challenge withdrawal of their bodyguards and firearms by the government.

The court has since ordered for the reinstating of the security detail of all the 141 NASA leaders.

