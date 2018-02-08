Nasa MPs skip CS nominees vetting

Margaret Kobia was the first to face the panel

Opposition MPs have boycotted the vetting of Cabinet nominees which kicked off at Parliament buildings on the morning of Thursday, February 8.

The all-Jubilee affair started at around 9.30am and was attended by MPs who are members of the Appointments Committee which is chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi.

National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi had written to the speaker to notify him that Nasa was not going to take part in the exercise.

First to appear before the panel was Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs nominee to Cabinet Margaret Kobia.

Former Senator for Turkana John Munyes who has been nominated to the Petroleum and Mining docket appeared before the committee at 10.30am.

Ambassador Monica Juma will follow and if the MPs rubber stamp Uhuru’s nomination, will be CS for Foreign Affairs and International Trade replacing her former boss Amina Mohammed who has been moved to Education.

Four nominees are lined up for vetting on Friday; Former DPP Keriako Tobiko who was picked to head Environment and Forestry ministry, as well as Simon Chelugui who has been nominated to fly the ministerial flag at Maji House.

Former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani (Labour) will be vetted in the afternoon and will be be followed by Sports nominee Rashid Muhamed.

The committee will then retreat to author a report that will be tabled before the House for debate and approval.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will then appoint those who meet the threshold to serve as Cabinet Secretaries.