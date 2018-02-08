Murkomen in trouble after tackling Maraga

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, on Wednesday, February 7, hooped on social media to fault Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga for commenting on an issue that is already before court.

The vocal politician was was reacting to a press statement released earlier by Maraga which was targeted at the governmet following as series of breach is as far as court orders are concerned.

“On what legal basis does a CJ issue a press statement on a matter which is alive in court ? Isn’t the CJ interfering with Judicial independence?can’t he wait for his time to hear the matter in SCORK?Judges speak from the bench through rulings and judgements not press statements..” Murkomen wrote.

The CJ, following a public outcry, mostly by Nasa supporters, had pressured Maraga to speak about the blatant disregard to court instructions by the State following the recent shut down of television stations and detainment of NRM luminary Miguna Miguna.

The Senate Majority Leader wondered why the CJ could not hold his horses until such a time when the matter which is before the High Court, referring to the Miguna Miguna case, is brought before him.

Mr Murkomen’s sentiments come on the back of his fellow jubilee legislator, Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu who had earlier attacked the CJ for releasing the aforementioned statement.

No sooner did Murkomen’s post went live on Twitter, than Opposition supporters unleashed missile after missile:

Erick Fwaya (@ErickFwaya): You’re lucky that Twitter has granted you a platform to address the CJ. In SCORK when the CJ speaks from the bench you would be struggling to stay awake among spectators.

Migai Akech (@MigaiAkech): What you are saying is crap of the stinkiest variety. The CJ wears two hats, president of the the supreme court and administrative head of the judiciary. His statement, although tepid, is rightfully made in the latter context.

mogirejason (@mogirejason): @kipmurkomen each time I digest your careless utterances, I gravitate to question your law background. After a keen watch of your KTN interview, I can ink the inferences.

nyakoe caleb (@itsnyakoecaleb): You lack a tacit legal mind to question CJ @dkmaraga perspective. Your despotic regime will crumble someday.