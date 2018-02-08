Giant Tanzanian media house bans Diamond Platnumz music

As Kenyans recover from a recent television stations “ban”, celebrated musician Diamond Platnumz is experiencing a different kind of blackout across the border after a major Tanzanian radio station refused to play his music.

This, Zipo.co.ke has established, happened after the popular singer’s lead dancer, roughed up two journalists from Clouds FM.

Diamond’s manager Sallam SK has however taken to social media to state that there is no beef between WCB and Clouds Radio.

“Kwa Heshima ya Joe Kusaga kukuombea msamaha kwa leo Bw Ruge Mutahaba naamua kukusitiri, ila ukiendelea kuyafanya ambayo unayafanya basi nitayaanika maovu yako yote unayoyafanya kwenye Industry ya muziki. WCB haina tatizo na media yoyote na wala haina tatizo na Clouds Media Group ila huyu Ruge Mutahaba ndio mwenye tatizo.” He wrote.

According to him, people were lies and spreading unnecessary rumours even as Platnumz aka Simba or Chibu Dangote if you like, remains tight-lipped on the issue ever since news of the said fight happened.