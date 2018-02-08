Njambi Koikai finally heading to US for life-saving surgery

She holds the last fundraiser this weekend

Celebrated media personality Njambi Koikai shared some good news with her fans on Thursday, February 7, telling them she would soon be taking that all-important trip to the US to undergo specialised surgery.

If her recent social media post is anything to go by, the sometimes NTV‘s the Trend host is just counting down days before she finally jets out.

However, the beautiful radio host turned TV girl said in the heartfelt Instagram post, that she was still going to hold one last fundraiser which is scheduled for this weekend.

Jahmby or Fire Mama as she is popularly known by her fans, was hopeful that her lungs would finally behave and stop collapsing after she does under the knife.

“..Anyway, I’m now counting down a few days to treatment. Fam, this has been the greatest test of time I’ve ever experienced. Mental strength is not easy. It’s a resolve to keep pushing every day.” The post read in part.

“God has been good this far. I’m reminded of Jeremiah 29:11. A great future and hope are all ours when we believe. America here I come. These lungs shall forever expand and never collapse again. The fire has purified me. Your love, prayers and support have seen me through this.God is real. God is great.” the reggae enthusiast added.

Njambi suffers from endometriosis, a rare condition that makes her have breathing issues as her lungs collapses every month during her monthly periods.

She needs KSh 10million to undergo specialised surgery in the US and had managed to raise most of it a few weeks ago.