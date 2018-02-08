Hon Jaguar in trouble with voters over new Range Rover [PHOTO]

Honourable Jaguar, or maybe I should call him Charles Njagua Kanyi after his newly-acquired status, ruffled some feathers recently as he toured Starehe constituency recently.
This is after the singer turned politician posted a photo of himself although the devil lay in the detail.
People are mad that Jaguar who is coming from a musical background, where celebs have a habit of flaunting their wealth, has refused to let go the mentality.
In the said photo [see below] the ‘Kigeugeu’ hitmaker “poses” next to a Range Rover Sport.
However, the Starehe legislator is yet to confirm whether the Land Rover is his or he was just passing by it.. Ntk, who I’m I fooling? the guy posted the photo on social media which is enough proof.
As mentioned above, his constituents were pissed, at least most of them, going by the comments on the post but a handful were inspired by the musician whose fortunes have been multiplying by the day.
The photo was taken as Jaguar visited Land Mawe market that was demolished on Sunday night by an ambitious private developer.
Judy Kahiro: My dream car is a Range Rover just like yours even the colour.
Marvin Marcus Malloy: Hapo sawa. Huyu mwaka eh lazima nipate.
Levis MJ Machali: Hon. Slay King of starehe.
Isaac Maina: Aki si unipe hiyo Range Rover mheshmiwa.
Faith Kwamboka: Waaaaah nipee kazi ya kuosha Hiyo gari😂😂😂😂.
Carleb Oposh: You have forgotten you are an Mp?? Focus on service delivery bwana picha kila time achia slay Queens.
Danny Kimz Shazzar: It is so painful to see those whom we thought will help us afford a kilo of Unga, MAKE us completely unable to see tomorrow! With due Respect, Hon. Jaguar wakenya wengi hawawezi afford Range rovers. So please….range weka tu mbali na sisi. Twataka NHIF cards.
Evans Yatich: Your not the leader that we elected watch your steps and stop fb things but work to help your people who made you be their leader.
DK Koech Mheshimiwa: uko na gari kubwa hivo na unatint drisha wasee wasikuone….aki ingekuwa mimi ningeng’oa hadi milango watu wanione.🙄🙄
Jaguar is a known car enthusiast.