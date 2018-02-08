Hon Jaguar in trouble with voters over new Range Rover [PHOTO]

Honourable Jaguar, or maybe I should call him Charles Njagua Kanyi after his newly-acquired status, ruffled some feathers recently as he toured Starehe constituency recently.

This is after the singer turned politician posted a photo of himself although the devil lay in the detail.

People are mad that Jaguar who is coming from a musical background, where celebs have a habit of flaunting their wealth, has refused to let go the mentality.

In the said photo [see below] the ‘Kigeugeu’ hitmaker “poses” next to a Range Rover Sport.

However, the Starehe legislator is yet to confirm whether the Land Rover is his or he was just passing by it.. Ntk, who I’m I fooling? the guy posted the photo on social media which is enough proof.

As mentioned above, his constituents were pissed, at least most of them, going by the comments on the post but a handful were inspired by the musician whose fortunes have been multiplying by the day.

The photo was taken as Jaguar visited Land Mawe market that was demolished on Sunday night by an ambitious private developer.