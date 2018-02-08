Word is.. Eric Omondi had a secret wedding in the Mara

Still trending for his balling ways, comedian Eric Omondi recently became as guest of the Maasai Mara and was in the company of his sweetheart Chantal Grazioli.

Well, let’s just say Mr Omondi is having a year like no other, and it’s only February mark you..what with a holiday in Mombasa where the iconic photo was taken [see below if you missed it].

That was shortly after welcoming her love, in the most epic way by erecting a billboard along the JKIA stretch, following months of separation from his fiancee who left Kenya for her fatherland Italy sometime last year.

And all these travels are courtesy of marketing ogre Bonfire Adventures which is footing the bill. This guy is quite the businessman, the aforementioned billboard was courtesy of StarTimes by the way.

Although the comedian has said previously that he and Chantal will definitely walk down the aisle some day, and raise kids together, nothing formal has been forthcoming, never mind the media now refers to the beautiful Chantel as his fiancee.

Well, there’s a rumour going round that Mr Omondi’s visit to the Mara was more just a visit, especially because accompanying them were Chantal’s parents.

A picture from the Bonfire page, one that hasn’t been shared by either Eric or Chantel, shows the couple enjoying the wilderness with her parents which is the reason for ruracio rumours.

Relationship pundits reckon maybe the comic went on the trip to ask his future father-in-law for his daughter’s hand in marriage.