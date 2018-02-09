Muthama sues government over passport

Former Senator for Machakos, Johnson Muthama, has sued the State for suspending his passport, saying the action violates his constitutional rights.

The controversial politician wants the court to stop the government from suspending or cancelling his travel document pending determination of the case.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, at least 14 politicians associated with the National Super Alliance had their passports suspended on Monday and ordered to surrender them within 21 days.

This amid crackdown on those linked to Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the people’s president on January 30, an exercise the State had declared illegal.

Muthama said in an application filed at the High Court in Nairobi, that the law does not allow the State to arbitrarily withdraw his passport without any reasons and If there are any grounds, he must be informed and allowed to object and lodge an appeal.

He quoted the the Constitution; Section 31-1 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act 2011 which allows fore revocation of a passport in line with Article 24, which limits some rights.

Article 12-1(b) of the Constitution says every citizen is entitled to a Kenyan passport and any document of registration or identification issued by the state to citizens.

Article 12-2 however points out that a citizen may be denied, or have their passport suspended or confiscated and points to article 24 of the Constitution which guides how.