KNH doctors reattach boy’s refrigerated hand

Doctors at country’ biggest referral hospital managed to successfully restore the severed hand of a 17-year-old boy following an accident when cleaning a chaff cutter.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Joseph Theuri from Kiambaa, Kiambu County, was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital more than 10 hours after his hand was chopped off.

The lengthy delay however didn’t deter the doctors’ resolve to restore Thairu’s limb’s functionality.

A team of highly-trained medics including general surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, anesthetists and nurses spent seven hours cleaning Thairu’s wound, identifying delicate structures such as nerves and shortening the bones, before stitching him up.

Speaking shortly after the delicate procedure, the team’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nangole, said it took them close to one and half hours to locate and identify the structures in Thairu’s arm.

The total cost of the historic procedure is estimated at KS 1.2 million and National Hospital Insurance Fund medical cover is expected to foot a percentage of the bill.

KNH CEO Lily Koros Tare congratulated the team of doctors while also appreciating their talents which saw the reclaiming of Theuri’s hand.

“This successful surgery adds into the list of the great milestones that KNH specialists have made to save, transform, reclaim and prolong lives of many Kenyans and patients from East and Central Africa region.” She said.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt of a case similar to Thairu’s that was reported in China back in 2013 when doctors were forced to keep the hand of a man alive for over a month by sticking it to his leg before they could attach it to its normal position.

Zhou’s hand was cut off by a drilling machine.

A severed body part is stored by first sealing it in a plastic bag before placing it on ice as direct contact with the ice can cause frostbite which can damage the tissues.