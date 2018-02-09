Leave Wanjigi wife out of your wars, Ngunyi advises tycoon’s enemies

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has shared his two cents on Jimmy Wanjigi’s “erroneous” death announcement saying his wife and family should be kept off men’s wars.

“On the Jimi Wanjigi obituary, the Daily Nation has no excuse. He should sue them for failing to exercise “Duty of Care,” Ngunyi wrote on Twitter on Friday, February 9.

The National Super Alliance financier described the fake obituary published in the Daily Nation‘s Wednesday edition as horrific.

According to Mr Wanjigi who is known city tycoon and an enemy of the State, the publication did not hurt him so much as a person but it affected his family a great deal.

“I don’t take it lightly and I must say what they did was horrific…it did not hurt me as much as it hurt my family,” Wanjigi noted.

Speaking directly to Jimmy Wanjigi’s enemies, Ngunyi said: “.. keep his woman, and children out of our wars as men”. I defend him as my Rika (Kikuyu for age-mate).

Ngunyi’s post as usual elicited varied reactions on the social media platform but unlike on previous occasions, the renown political analyst attracted more supporters than bashers.

Below read a sample of the comments:

@mwangicw: Can’t believe someone can sink this low, whether politics or otherwise. What exactly motivated the person to do such an evil thing?

@dzombosamson: But even this nation media house…Couldn’t they just check. With family and friends before such. A print !! Clearly someone must seriously be held accountable.

@AgosaPhoebe: That’s better, people should fight against themselves maturely.

@LMuhangani: “Mutahi Ngunyi, its okayi I concur with your sentiments on that obituary, having said that, the conspiracy was hatched long ago, and maybe other means have failed before, we know who broke into his House sometimes back.

@Zuyder_reen: For the first time in a VERY long time i see sense in your post.

@MartoNjau: But it seems the ki kulacho ki nguoni. Its seem the “boys” are behind the Wars. Has deal gone sour with Jimi?For Jimi,it is eating with ‘sword’.

@evanort: Atleast for once you have tweeted something that makes sense and healthy for many of us.

‏@sir_grevin: It is only men who have nurtured cowardice within them, that use the fear-bullets, intimidation & false alarm. Surely since when did ladies of soldiers get dragged to battlefield. Children too! !?

Speaking to journalists at the DCI headquarters on Thursday, that he will take legal action against Nation Media Group.