Trump disappoints Raila, says Ambassador Godec in Kenya to stay

Foreign envoys have been critical of NASA

The US government has stopped the Opposition is its tracks to have ambassador Robert Godec recalled.

In a statement on Thursday, February 8, the State Department declared that Robert Godec has their full confidence and support, never mind the heavy criticism from a section of National Super Alliance leaders.

Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi is on record having particularly accused the diplomat of having an open bias, a “vendetta” against Nasa head Raila Odinga.

Wandayi had even crafted a petition to be presented to the relevant committee in the US Senate for Robert Godec’s removal.

“More like-minded MPs and I will petition the US government using the relevant and official channels to raise our concerns over this grave matter,” Wandayi had said on Monday, February 5.

But in a quick rejoinder, Amanda Jacobsen, spokeswoman for the department’s Bureau of Africa Affairs, said President Donald Trump was content with Godec’s ambassadorial duties which date back to 2013.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Godec has and other foreign envoys have been vocal, and critical, of number of moves by the Opposition including the illegal oathing of Raila Odinga as people’s president on January 30.

However Godec has also faulted the government’s move to switch off three leading televisions which are now back on air, even as him and other envoys continue to push for dialogue.