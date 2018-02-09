Trump disappoints Raila, says Ambassador Godec in Kenya to stay

Foreign envoys have been critical of NASA

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
SHARE
Robert Godec
US Ambassador Robert Godec. PHOTO: NMG

The US government has stopped the Opposition is its tracks to have ambassador Robert Godec recalled.

In a statement on Thursday, February 8, the State Department declared that Robert Godec has their full confidence and support, never mind the heavy criticism from a section of National Super Alliance leaders.

Raila Odinga_Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula
NASA Coalition Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi address the press at Okoa Kenya Office. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi is on record having particularly accused the diplomat of having an open bias, a “vendetta” against Nasa head Raila Odinga.

READ:  People's President is bored, has no State functions.. Duale after Raila Odinga was spotted in court

Wandayi had even crafted a petition to be presented to the relevant committee in the US Senate for Robert Godec’s removal.

“More like-minded MPs and I will petition the US government using the relevant and official channels to raise our concerns over this grave matter,” Wandayi had said on Monday, February 5.

READ:  Raila Odinga says he is not scared of his looming arrest
Opiyo Wandayi
Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi. PHOTO: KU

But in a quick rejoinder, Amanda Jacobsen, spokeswoman for the department’s Bureau of Africa Affairs, said President Donald Trump was content with Godec’s ambassadorial duties which date back to 2013.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Godec has and other foreign envoys have been vocal, and critical, of number of moves by the Opposition including the illegal oathing of Raila Odinga as people’s president on January 30.

READ:  Miguna Miguna narrates his 5-day ordeal in the hands of police

However Godec has also faulted the government’s move to switch off three leading televisions which are now back on air, even as him and other envoys continue to push for dialogue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR