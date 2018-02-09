Big win for Alfred Mutua as court dismisses Wavinya Ndeti petition

Machakos High Court has upheld the August 8 victory of Governor Alfred Mutua in a petition filed by his closest challenger and Wiper Candidate Wavinya Ndeti, citing lack of evidence.

In the Friday, February 9 ruling, Justice Aggrey Muchelule said Ndeti did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that Mutua stole the elections.

“I find that the case was not proved beyond doubt… the allegations are not established,” Muchelule said in his verdict.

Wavinya’s lawyer, Willis Otieno, argued in the case that August 8 election should be nullified because it was not conducted in accordance with the principles of the Constitution.

According to Ndeti, there were inconsistencies and irregularities in the forms 37B that was used to declare her arch rival Mutua the winner.

Justice Muchelule however said there was no sufficient evidence tabled by the petitioner.

“It is clear that these anomalies could have been resolved, the petitioner did not want to go that route, rather she relied on an analysis done by Noah Akala,” the judge said.

Wavinya had also argued that their agents were denied entry into over 300 polling station and were not allowed to go through forms 37A, a claim Mr Mutua denies.

“I find that without recording of statements by these agents, this claim by the petitioner is not materially sufficient,” Justice Muchelule noted.

The petition filed by Ndeti came to an end last week after all the parties made their final oral submissions before the judge who had previously been bashed by Mutua’s camp over what they termed as bias.

The petition was seen by pundits as holding the key to the future of Ukambani politics amid supremacy wars between Governor Mutua and current supremo, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.