Man and his two grandchildren murdered in gory Bondo attack

Residents of Bondo village in Siaya County woke up to the news on Thursday that two children and their grandfather had been brutally murdered in a night attack.

The inhumane incident shocked the residents of Got-Kasol village who have called on police to speed up investigations even as the killer(s) remain at large).

The bodies of Mzee George Okaka, 70, together with those of his grandchildren George Odhiambo and Angeline Akoth who are 15 and 19 respectively, were found lying in a pool of blood at their house on the night of Wednesday.

Area Chief Gordon Opundo said the bodies were discovered by Okaka’s wife Albeta Ayoo after she returned from the market at around 8.00 pm.

“When she came home she was surprised to find the door closed. She forced her way in only to bump into the lifeless bodies,” the Star quoted the administrator.

Mr Odhiambo noted that Okaka and Angela were found with ropes on their necks while Odhiambo had deep axe cuts on the head.

“Police are investigating. We suspect that the attackers must have been looking for money because Mzee Okaka had just received his elderly persons’ stipend the previous day,’ the chief added.

The bodies were taken to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary.