Raila Odinga says he is not scared of his looming arrest

The National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga, says he is aware of a plot to arrest him but at the same time declared he was not scared for he is ready to face the full consequences if that is what will bring electoral reforms in the country.

Speaking in a televised interview on KTN, the former Prime Minister faulted the government for targeting leaders of his coalition when he was their prime target.

He went on to add that he will pursue electoral reforms whether he is intimidated by the government or not.

“I know they are targeting those who were present at the swearing-in to get to me. But I am not afraid of them. I am ready to pay the ultimate price,” the Standard quoted the Opposition supremo.

Mr Odinga accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of reverting the country back to the Moi era citing the recent media blackout that threw three top television stations into darkness.

“But they are living in denial. The people are angry at what is going on. That is why we will stay the course,” he vowed.

About his ally turned foe turned ally again, Miguna Miguna, Raila said his ejection from the country didn’t bother him as his coalition’s cause was still on the rails.

“His deportation will not affect the plans of the National Resistance Movement. Every revolution gets its leaders from the people and another shall rise to fill Miguna’s shoes.” He said.

In an earlier interview with the BBC, and as reported by Zipo.co.ke, the Nasa honcho said Nasa was now pushing for a repeat poll in August maintaining he doesn’t recognise Mr Kenyatta’s government.