Court orders Diamond Platnumz to pay KSh 250,000 upkeep for Hamisa son

Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinumz, was dealt a huge blow by a Tanzanian court which directed that he coughs KSh 250,000 per month as child support for his son with socialite Hamisa Mobetto.

The orders come barely months after his baby mama sued him over child upkeep although the case was dismissed by a children’s court.

Hamisa who gave birth to the child mid last year after months of the ‘Utanipenda’ hitmaker denying affair with her, told the court that the rich singer had failed to provide for his son forcing her to seek legal redress.

The case was however dismissed only to be return yesterday with the ruling given in Hamisa’s favour this time around.

Diamond arrived at the court with a battery of lawyers and Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Hamisa was also present during the proceeding that attracted huge public interest and which was widely covered by the Tanzanian media.

When the verdict was returned, Diamond Platinumz was ordered to pay a monthly upkeep of KS 250,000 for his son, although that was half of what his baby mama was seeking.

Speaking to the journalist after the ruling, Diamond said he is not in position to cough up the colossal amount since his pockets are not as deep as people assume.