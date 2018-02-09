NTV’s Ken Mijungu now claims his life is in danger

Popular and sometimes controversial NTV anchor, Ken Mijungu, has revealed that his life is in danger.

The senior reporter posted on social media the faces of two men who were allegedly plotting to kill him.

Mijungu also made public contacts of his would-be murderers and pleaded with the public to call them and beg for his life.

The journalist, a lawyer by training, described the men as fake white collar professionals who in reality are “emotionless, empty souls who will see you go to your grave and feel nothing”.

In an interview with SDE, Mijungu revealed that he had hired out cars to a fictitious company by the name Shelter Solutions Limited last year but they later refused to pay him and at some point, offered him a bounced cheque which led to the journalist taking back his vehicles.

Mr Mijungu claims that after making the details of the fraudsters known on his social media pages, the two men called him demanding that he pulls down the post or else, “face unspecified consequences”.

The newsman became news recently together with his colleague Larry Madowo and their boss Linus Kaikai over the government enforced media shutdown hence the trio seeking anticipatory bails to prevent their arrest.