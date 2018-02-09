Papa Dennis: Gospel star claims he has KShs 50M in his account

Money ain't a thing..

By
Dickens Njau
-
Papa Dennis
Gospel singer Papa Dennis. PHOTO: STAR

A flamboyant gospel star just can’t wrap around his head, why having three bank accounts and a total of Sh50 million in savings should be the base of a discussion about his sudden wealth.

“Why should money be such a big talk? I mean, money is just but a means to a cause. I don’t think Sh50 million is cash we should be discussing as this could even be loose change to a 19-year-old footballer playing in the English Premier League. The cash I have is just like that Davido and the rest of the musicians have. No big deal,” Standard pullout Pulse quoted the gospel star who claimed to be a humble being and a recipient of God’s blessings.

Papa Dennis. /COURTESY

The ‘Mayaya’ hitmaker says it didn’t cost him much to have Nigerian star Flavour jump on the track’s remix contrary to what people had concluded.

“I work under a good and reputable management and the deal was well negotiated between the two teams before we flew to South Africa where most of the video costs were incurred. We hired a chopper and other facilities that cost us some good amount,” Papa Dennis said but didn’t disclose exactly how much.

The video was released on the video-sahing site early this week amid rumours that more collabos – with leading African artistes, are on the way.

Watch ‘Mayaya Remix’ by Papa Dennis ft. Flavour:

