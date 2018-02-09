Papa Dennis: Gospel star claims he has KShs 50M in his account

A flamboyant gospel star just can’t wrap around his head, why having three bank accounts and a total of Sh50 million in savings should be the base of a discussion about his sudden wealth.

“Why should money be such a big talk? I mean, money is just but a means to a cause. I don’t think Sh50 million is cash we should be discussing as this could even be loose change to a 19-year-old footballer playing in the English Premier League. The cash I have is just like that Davido and the rest of the musicians have. No big deal,” Standard pullout Pulse quoted the gospel star who claimed to be a humble being and a recipient of God’s blessings.

The ‘Mayaya’ hitmaker says it didn’t cost him much to have Nigerian star Flavour jump on the track’s remix contrary to what people had concluded.

“I work under a good and reputable management and the deal was well negotiated between the two teams before we flew to South Africa where most of the video costs were incurred. We hired a chopper and other facilities that cost us some good amount,” Papa Dennis said but didn’t disclose exactly how much.

The video was released on the video-sahing site early this week amid rumours that more collabos – with leading African artistes, are on the way.

Watch ‘Mayaya Remix’ by Papa Dennis ft. Flavour: