VIDEO: Papa Dennis ‘Mayaya’ ft. Flavour

A gospel rich boy is back with yet another international effort albeit it not being an entirely new track.

Papa Dennis who has been leaving other gospel singers feeling like industry dwarfs in as far as money is concerned, never mind he is one of the shortest artistes around, is digging deeper into his pocket for more high-profile collabs.

It will be remembered that not long ago (2016), Mr Dennis flew west and hooked up with beautiful Nigerian star Chidinma for ‘Bless Me’ which has since accumulated over a million hits on YouTube.

Papa Dennis must have had good returns or perhaps he just loves the Western African country as he has sought the help of yet another Nigerian artiste for the second go at his ‘Mayaya’ hit song which until a few days ago didn’t have an official video.

In a recent interview, the singer credited the firm that manages him for making the collabo a possibility.

“I work under a good and reputable management and the deal was well negotiated between the two teams before we flew to South Africa where most of the video costs were incurred. We hired a chopper and other facilities that cost us some good amount,” Papa Dennis told Pulse.

Below watch the ‘Mayaya’ video by Papa Dennis featuring Flavour: