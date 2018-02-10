Raila Odinga camp preparing supporters for street protests

Maybe the government will listen then

By
Peninah Maua
-
Raila Odinga
NASA's Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka during their rally in Kibera, Nairobi, on July 18, 2017. PHOTO: ENOS TECHE/THE STAR

The leaders of the National Super Alliance are considering bringing back the infamous street demos as they continue to push for what they term as electoral injustices and reclaiming their political space.

In a recent interview, Nasa head Raila Odinga said that if there will be no dialogue between his side and the ruling party, then the country will soon go down the path of anarchy.

Raila Odinga_Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula
NASA Coalition principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi address the press at Okoa Kenya Office. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka was also quoted saying that they were considering demonstrations to let the government know that Kenyans are an unhappy lot.

“The Jubilee government has become rogue and their recent actions forced the opposition to consider street protests as a way of fighting for political space and freedom for Kenyans. Uhuru and Ruto are driving the country down the road of destruction, they only listen to themselves. This is why we are considering demos to let them know that Kenyans are not happy,” the Standard quoted Mr Musyoka.

The threat is happening following unsuccessful attempts by the Opposition to arm-twist the government to the negotiating table to discuss how to end the political stalemate being experienced in the country.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto ruled out any political meetings with Nasa, saying political season was over and any discussion henceforth should be about development.

Anti Iebc demonstrator
Nasa supporter is chased by police during a past demo. PHOTO: TWITTER

The clergy and Western envoys have tried to find a truce by engaging both sides of the political divide to consider dialogue but the government is unfazed.

The situation has been worsened by by the recent swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president which has led to a crackdown by the State on politicians and media houses that disregarded a directive not to broadcast the illegal event.

Some Nasa politicians have been arrested and scores have had their security details and firearms licences withdrawn, passports suspended and even their official vehicles repossessed.

