Resign, your employer has lost confidence in you! Larry Madowo told

Popular journalist Larry Madowo became news last week following a week of government’s crackdown on media houses leading to closing down of top television stations including NTV, amid looming arrests of him, fellow journalist Ken Mijungu and their boss Linus Kaikai.

All hell broke loose after his employer; Nation Media Group, the Standard and Royal Media Services defied a directive by the State not to air live the controversial ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as people’s president.

Zipo.co.ke established that Interior Cabinet Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered the arrests together with those of Opposition leaders who facilitated Raila’s inauguration.

The three however moved to court and were granted anticipatory bail which stopped police in their tracks and they now roam freely after the latter denied being after them in the first place.

Well, Larry Madowo, a controversial fella on many fronts, has now found himself in yet another murky situation.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi aka Grand Mullah has asked Larry to resign from his job at NTV after the latter mocked his employer online after Nation editor’s refused to publish his story for his weekly column.

The journalist however, somehow managed to to have his article published on the CNN‘s website on Friday, February 9 2018.

”This week, the @dailynation refused to print my column for the first time in nearly 4 years. The irony aside, the same piece is now published on CNN,” Madowo told his one million plus Twitter followers.

Madowo’s indirect attack on his employer was noted by many including Mr Abdullahi who found it cringeworthy.

”That is a vote of no confidence by your employer…and any self respecting journalist (and you are undoubtedly one) will have no option but resign from the employment service of such an employer..” he told Mr Madowo.