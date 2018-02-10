DK Kwenye Beat bows to fat-shamers pressure, hits the gym [VIDEO]

Fans have been trolling him especially because of his tummy

The Kenyan online peeps can be an unforgiving lot, especially if you’re a “local celeb” whose anything is considered a few decibels above the norm.

Some of the things that give keyboard warriors endless supply of fodder include a bulging tummy aka being overweight and applying too much makeup for our sisters.

So it was no surprise that fans have been turning against gospel star DK Kwenye Beat whose musical successes was slowly being overshadowed by his weight.

The ‘Kijana Wa Kayole’ hitmaker has now embarked on a weight-loss journey days after confessing to not being comfortable with his weight and after fans continuously fat-shamed him.

The talented crooner caused a stir both on and offline last year when he appeared in public looking like a younger version of Papa Shirandula.

Fans have been endlessly mocking and poking him over his weight while those concerned about his health also shared their positive thoughts. And he listened.

The singer is now hitting the gym and recently share a sweaty videos of himself and tagged it: NO STOPPING.

