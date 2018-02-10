Vera Sidika warns men against kissing her neck..

She is undoubtedly Kenya’s most popular socialite, heck, she is the country’s original socialite that brought the Kardashian-ness to this part of the world.

Starting off as a vixen on P-Unit’s controversial ‘You Guy’ video, the one that featured rapper Collo before he saw the light, Queen Vee has grown to become a force to be reckoned with on the entertainment scene.

If she is not enjoying a stroll on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she is sipping champagne in an expensive Italian restaurant while documenting everything on social media, never mind it remains a mystery (is it really?) what exactly she does for a living.

Ms Sidika has been globetrotting since the last quarter of 2017, a trip that started in the costly Maldives islands and is now in Milan Italy.

And while at it, the socialite unleashed a stern warning for Team Mafisi, telling them: “If you kiss my neck, I’m not responsible for what happens next 😜,” Ms Vee wrote and accompanied it with this photo:

Well, at least we told you if you find yourselves in a situation that Vera didn’t make clear.

And here’s what her fans thought:

buka_tha_god_jee: Tunafunika.

onkendi_254_official: We will just get to the lips end kiss more.

kushkuria: Si she loses these shades, nazichukia.

cece.edeme: Lovely.

awinoomollo: You issa snack.

hajachaudhry: Wow.

exrotic_nuru_massage: Very accurate.

delphinenyaboke: OMFG wow i wish i could have that 😍😍😍💞 you are smoking my dear 😘.

j.is_cool: So that’s your weak point…hmmmm.

healthmatters. ae: Hahaa Vera na vitisho bite them 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️.