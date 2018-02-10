Why Raila men are uncomfortable with Miguna Miguna

Miguna Miguna_Raila Odinga
Miguna Miguna (left),Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Lawyer James Orengo during the swearing-in of Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018. PHOTO: ENOS TECHE/THE STAR

The Luo succession politics is on, and National Super Alliance leaders are positioning themselves to inherit Raila Odinga’s supporters, matters that have been complicated further by the 73-year-old unfading enthusiasm.

That and the new problem of the rising star of a new entrant in the already congested field -National Resistance Movement leader Miguna Miguna- who was ejected out of the country on Tuesday.

Miguna Miguna
Lawyer Miguna Miguna at Kajiado Law Courts on February 6, 2018. PHOTO: BUSINESS DAILY/TWITTER

From the Nasa principals to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, all of whom are jostling for the all-important Raila’s political base in Nyanza by spending the last few years appeasing the region’s voting block.

The rivalry reached its peak on January 30 during Raila’s controversial swearing-in as People’s President where Miguna emerged a bigger hero after Wiper head Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and their Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula snubbed the high stakes event.

Joho, the hardened ODM deputy leader, was present. And so was Siaya Senator and lawyer Jame Orengo who is seen as legal brains in Raila’s inner circle and second-in-command in Luo Nyanza and  naturally his successor.

It is not difficult to see the conflict that has emanated from the entry of lawyer Miguna into the spotlight following his fierce defiance of Jubilee and certifying of Raila’s oath-taking that led to police breaking into his house, holding him for five days despite court orders and finally deporting him to Canada.

Miguna’s tribulations and ruthless deportation has endeared him to Nasa supporters even further, the same have always celebrated Raila’s role in the second liberation whose infancy was similar to what is happening to the now Toronto-based lawyer although he has promised to return.

Miguna Miguna_Toronto
Miguna Miguna arrives in Toronto, Canada to a rousing welcome. PHOTO: NMG

Following his arrest, it was reported that some elected politicians were not enthusiastic about supporting him because they saw Miguna although he is slowly winning political influencers in Nyanza.

ODM director of strategy Wafula Buke for example took to Facebook to openly lash out at reluctant legislators, saying Miguna has been the best spanner in our toolbox in recent times.

“We need him more than so many MPs …MPs, Stop it. Miguna is ours,” Buke, a former political detainee wrote on Facebook.

