Raila slams envoys, says Kenya is not their colony

National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga has failed to appease the foreign envoys after the 2017 elections and have been consistently trading barbs over the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Barely 10 days after the Western envoys asked the Opposition heads to recognise UhuRuto as duly elected, Mr Odinga has accused the ambassadors of neocolonialism.

According to the former prime minister, the envoys are hypocrites who are hiding behind their calls for democracy to advance the business interests of their nations.

“Those envoys are hypocrites. Stop interfering with our business in a colonial way. We will not accept to be colonised again,” the Nasa head said on Sunday.

“We want to tell them in clear terms that Kenya is an independent state and Kenyans themselves know whom they elected. They should only be observers. Kenyans have never dictated to the US who their President is. We’ve never told the British who their Prime Minister is.” the Nation further quoted him.

A day earlier, on Saturday, the US and UK-led envoys faulted Raila who has been threatening violence, they said his sentiments were unacceptable.

“A father of multiparty democracy has made unsubstantiated claims about elections and unilaterally sworn himself in as ‘President’, in deliberate disregard of the Constitution for which he so proudly fought,” the envoys had said.

Adding, “The Opposition must accept the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the election of October 26. Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto are the legitimate President and Deputy President. The Opposition needs to accept this as the basis for the dialogue that it and many Kenyans want.”

But speaking during a visit to Lang’ata on Sunday, where he interacted with victims of the Kijiji slum fire, Raila noted the envoys are on record lauding the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the run up to the October 26 repeat poll when it was clear things were not okay.

The poll body’s Chair Wafula Chebukati had declared a few days earlier that his commission could not guarantee free and fair polls and commissioner Roselyne Akombe had just fled the country.

Raila said the envoys cannot come out now and say they were independent observers and try to lecture Kenyans.

“Kenyans will solve their problems themselves. They don’t need advice from those ambassadors,” he noted.