NASA lawyer Haron Ndubi arrested

Human rights lawyer and activist Haron Ndubi was arrested on the night of Sunday, February 11 for driving while drunk.

Human rights activists have however denied the claims saying he was drugged and arrested while in critical condition.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome has disputed that Mr Ndubi was drugged, telling journalists earlier today (Monday) that Ndubi was arrested at 8.45pm on Jakaya Kikwete Road.

“He parked the vehicle in the middle of the road…he slept in the vehicle…[he was] very drunk,” Mr Koome noted.

The police boss added that Mr Ndubi was detained and would be arraigned in court this morning for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Sunday night, activist Alamin Kimathi tweeted that Mr Ndubi was drugged near State House and police arrested him instead of taking him to hospital.

According to Mr Kimathi, the lawyer was in critical condition at Kileleshwa Police Station.

Although Mr Koome did not confirm which police station the Mr Ndubi was being held, he maintained the lawyer was not drugged.

Zipo.co.ke has established that Mr Ndubi was conscious.