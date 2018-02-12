Police studying NASA leaders house plans ahead of raids

Recent days have seen the government pounce on members of the National Super Alliance (NASA) and apparently more arrests are on the way.

Zipo.co.ke can reliably report that the government is planning on a fresh round of showdown with prominent opposition leaders who took part in the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

The Nation reports that a special elite squad is being formed to carry out the high level operation days three top Nasa politicians became guests of the State.

According to reports, the operation will involve house raids and use of brutal force on the targeted politicians to ensure that they suffer maximum damage and pain.

“We have been studying their house plans to guide us during the raids. The idea is that these people should not live in comfort while causing trouble,” the daily quoted a source that sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A Said Kiprotich and Chief Inspector Njoroge who are said to have led the nabbing of Miguna Miguna, will reportedly lead the “raid squad”.

This comes after the Inspector General of Police (IG) Joseph Boinnet indicated recently that indeed the crackdown will continue despite severe criticisms from critics.

“We will arrest them. We are matching ahead and no going back,” the police boss said in Kiganjo Police Training College, never mind the High Court has issued an order stopping the police from arresting several Nasa leaders and officials.

The court had granted anticipatory bails to James Orengo, George Aladwa, Simba Arati, George Khaniri, Jimi Wanjigi, Norman Magaya, Gladys Wanga, David Ndii, Babu Owino, Oduor Ongwen, Cleophas Malala, and Hassan Joho.

Arresting any of the aforementioned will therefore amount to disregard of court orders even as the State continues to be on the receiving end over similar accusations.