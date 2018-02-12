LSK makes U-turn on planned courts boycott to protest against Jubilee

Lawyers were to down their tools over disregard of court roders

The Law Society of Kenya has had a change of mind and will not be effecting one of its multi-pronged strategies to protest against the government’s disobedience of court orders.

The lawyers’ body called off the boycott of courts that was set to start today, Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.

Through a statement issued on Sunday, February 12 and seen by Zipo.co.ke, LSK President Isaac Okero said that the decision was arrived at after further consultations.

“Upon further consultations, it has been decided that the campaign shall proceed with all components save for the court boycott which stands postponed for now to facilitate better preparation,” read part of the statement.

The boycott was to affect all court functions with the exception the ongoing election petitions which are subject to strict timelines.

The countrywide protests by the LSK have been christened Yellow Ribbon and is as a result of the current political situation that has seen the Jubilee government targeting National Super Alliance operatives including lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Recent days have also seen the State switch off leading television stations and refusing to reinstate the signals even after a court directed so.

LSK members will wear yellow ribbons during the said period as a show of solidarity against the “levels of impunity in the violation of rights and disobedience of court orders by state and public officers”.

Also, the government failed to free or produce in court Miguna, a self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General, despite more than one court order being issued. He was later deported to Canada after a 5-day ordeal.