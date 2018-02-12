Haron Ndubi pleads to drunk driving charges after a night in police cells

He was released on a Sh30,000 cash bail

Lawyer Haron Ndubi was on the morning of Monday, February 12, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to comply with police instructions and causing obstruction on the Jakaya kikwete Road.

The human rights lawyer who represented National Super Alliance luminary Miguna Miguna in court recently, was arrested near Gate D of State House yesternight while on his way home.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Mr Ndubi denied the charges before Milimani resident magistrate Electer Riany and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The renown lawyer is currently representing Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati after the government revoked his firearm amid a crackdown on Nasa/National Resistance Movement members.

Arati is a vocal member of the now proscribed movement which is led by Opposition lader Raila Odinga and whose self-proclaimed General, Miguna Miguna, was deported to Canada last week.

Ndubi’s case will be heard on February 23.