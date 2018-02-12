How Maraga ruling has cost poll losers millions

Losers in the lower races ordered to pay millions of shillings

The verdict of election petitions have been flowing in fast and furious, but it has become a double loss for politicians who now have to not only deal with the pain of weak cases, but also left with huge legal bills amounting to millions.

Basing their hopes on the Supreme Court decision to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory, poll losers who had been hesitant, stampeded at the lower courts to challenge their rivals.

Four months later, the politicians have been wounded even more with Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat getting slapped with a whopping Sh67 million bill, making it the country’s most expensive election petition, yet.

The “ndaani ndaani kabisa” politician vied in the Bomet Senate seat but lost to Wilfred Lesan and the court ordered him to pay Mr Lesan Sh57.6 million and 10.4 million to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

277 cases had been lodged in court to challenge different seats across the country most of which were filed just before the expiry of the petition-filing window on September 8, as losers waited for the outcome of the presidential petition a week earlier.

Other big losers in the petition include NARC-Kenya leader and former Gichugu MP Martha Karua who was ordered to pay her arch rival and now Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, KSh 10 million.

The Machakos County supremacy wars ended on Thursday with High Court judge Aggrey Muchelule ordering Wavinya Ndeti to part with KSh 10 million that will be split equally between Governor Alfred Mutua and IEBC.

In Nairobi, a case filed against Governor Mike Sonko’s victory by two voters; Japheth Muroko and Zachaeus Oliech, was dismissed by High Court judge Justice Msagha Mbogholi after the petitioners prayed to drop it, citing security fears. The pair was slapped with a Sh5 million bill.

In Kisii County, two petitioners challenging Senator Sam Ongeri’s win will have to split an KSh 8 million bill to settle the ambassador’s legal fees.

In her last Monday judgement, Lady Justice Winfrida Okwany said petitioners George Ogake and Charles Orito did not produce sufficient proof for the court to nullify the polls.