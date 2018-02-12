Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli is pregnant [PHOTO]

Popular television broadcaster, Lilian Muli, is pregnant although she is yet to make an official announcement.

A reliable source has it the Citizen TV newscaster is expecting her second baby, years after parting ways with her lawyer husband, SDE reports.

Ms Muli who has been linked to a string of men since her divorce, has reportedly been talking babies lately, something that had left colleagues speculating about her pregnancy.

The sassy TV girl recently hopped on social media to post a photo while holidaying at the Coast, one that left her fans speculating that she is with baby.

Peeps thought the yellowish dera [see below] was a subtle confirmation that a bun was baking in the oven.

As documented by Zipo.co.ke, speculations have been rife that Muli was seeing someone, a rich but evidently older dude (also thought to be married), years after her break up with Moses Kanene following a lavish wedding in 2009.

The two have a son together, Joshua Munene, who will no doubt be elated when she meets his sibling roughly seven months from now.