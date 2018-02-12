K24’s Eric Njoka conned almost a million shillings and we have the scoop

Three men lied they would sell him a Mark X

A man has been arraigned in court on Monday, February 12, after defrauding K24 anchorman, Eric Njoka, of over half a million shillings.

The 30-year-old was charged with defrauding Eric Njoka of Kshs 850,000 by pretending that he was in a position to sell him a car.

The man whom Zipo.co.ke has identified as Gaspae Omondi Kwedho, appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruyiot where he was charged with the offence.

The crime allegedly happened on December 30, 2017 at DSM place, the Mediamax HQ along Kijabe street, where Kwedho jointly with others not before court intended to con Mr Njoka Ksh 850,000 by falsely pretending that they were in a position to sell him the said motor vehicle.

According to court documents, Kwedho claimed that he could sell the journalist a Toyota Mark X, a while knowing very well that he was not in a position to do so.

Kwedho denied the charges and was freed on a cash bail of Kshs 200,000 or a bond of Kshs 500,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The matter goes to full trial on February 26, 2018 when it will be mentioned before the first hearing on March 12, 2018.