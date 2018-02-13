Kalonzo inauguration set for February 28

National Super Alliance co-principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, will now take the oath of Deputy People’s President on February 28 in Uhuru Park, following pressure by Opposition leaders and supporters.

Zipo.co.ke has also established that the Opposition intends to use the occasion to launch a new push for a referendum on the Constitution to reintroduce the positions of Prime Minister and two deputies.

It will be remembered that the positions existed during the Grand Coalition government in 2008-2013 following the post-election truce, in which Raila Odinga was PM and was deputised by Musalia Mudavadi and Uhuru Kenyatta, respectively.

Zipo.co.ke reported after the October 26 repeat presidential election, that the National Council of Churches of Kenya said the positions should be re-introduced to enhance inclusivity in the country’s leadership.

The group also called for the reintroduction of the formal position of Leader of the Opposition to be held by the losing Presidential candidate.

Kalonzo was widely ridiculed and described as a watermelon (fence-sitter) and a coward after he gave the January 30th ceremony where Raila Odinga took the oath of office as people’s president, a wide-berth.

The Star reports that the other co-principals, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula will attend the coronation.

According to top Nasa officials, Kalonzo’s oathing will be one of the items of the first People’s Convention’s agenda which will focus on the referendum.

Kalonzo’s lieutenants confirmed the oath plan but remained cagey on the finer details even as top leadership of the party met yesterday.

“There are a few issues they are sorting out as principals first, but he will be sworn in.” Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said of the plan.

Wiper Executive Director Jared Siso noted that Kalonzo’s swearing in was being handled at the coalition’s highest-possible level and it’s the principals who will give directions.

“The official position is that until the principals have agreed on the date and exact details then he will be sworn-in,” the daily quoted Siso.

These revelations come barely a week after the Wiper leader rubbished claims that he is a coward saying he is ready for the oath once some outstanding issues are sorted out.

“How I wish I was able to do it [take the oath] right now. Taking the oath is not an issue. We are not cowards,” Kalonzo said as reported by Zipo.co.ke.