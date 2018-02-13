New DCI boss revamping the dreaded Flying Squad

Officers of the elite squad are colluding with criminals

The new Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, George Kinoti, says the Flying Squad is being reconstituted because some police collude with criminals.

In a sit-down with the Star on Monday, February the 12th, Mr Kinoti confirmed that indeed changes are coming and that an overhaul was also underway in the Special Crime Prevention Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

“We have not disbanded the Flying Squad, but we will reorganise the teams to suit our security needs,” he said citing the elite police squads that deal with complex criminal cases such as armed robberies and abductions.

Noting that they have evidence that some officers have been colluding with criminals, the top sleuth said he decided to overhaul the two aforementioned units.

Apart from the massive transfers of all the 400 officers working in the two units, Mr Kinoti said the command of the two units would be centralised.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the Flying Squad and the Special Crime Prevention Unit will have a maximum of 100 officers each.

Contrary to the past where Flying Squad officers working outside Nairobi reported to divisional DCI chiefs, all officers will now be based in Nairobi and will report to one commander and the changes will also be effected in the Special Crime Unit.

A shakeup is considered necessary to ensure crimes are solved swiftly, without coverup and officers do not delay cases and files.

A police officer hit the headlines recently with accusations of renting guns to criminals. Senior Sergeant Gabriel Rotich who was in charge of the armoury at the Kiambu DCI was arraigned in a Nairobi court and pleaded not guilty.