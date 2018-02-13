Babu Owino says Uhuru, Ruto bribed judge for vote recount

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP), Babu Owino, has dragged President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP deputy William Ruto into the election petition challenging his August win, saying on Monday, February 12 that they influenced the High Court ruling on vote recount.

In a social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke, the controversial former student leader claimed Uhuru and Ruto were interested parties in the case.

“I know it is in Uhuru’s and Ruto’s interest in having a by-election in Embakasi East Constituency. Instead of wasting time recounting, why don’t they call for by-election?” the first time MP wrote on Facebook.

But Paul Ongili, his real name, did not stop there, he added that UhuRuto had stuffed ballot boxes and bribed the judge hearing the petition to order for vote recount in his constituency.

“They have messed with the ballot boxes and have the judge in their pocket, but I will still win if they call for by-election,” he noted.

Babu’s win is being challenged by Jubilee Party candidate, Francis Mureithi who argues the voting exercise in Embakasi East was marred by irregularities and voter intimidation.

Mureithi filed the petition challenging Owino’s win on September 7, 2017 and sought to have a vote recount and went on to provide evidence of gross abuse of the electoral process, which he argued gave his rival (Owino) an unfair advantage.

The court was told how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission made errors during tallying while also allowing Owino’s supporters to vote more than once.

After a long battle, the High Court on Monday, February 12, ordered for vote recount in the constituency.

IEBC was also asked to avail several relevant documents relating to the case within the next two days.