Huduma Centres now giving free condoms

Make sure to grab some on your way out

Condoms are being provided in all Huduma Centres in preparation for Valentine’s Day as part of a nationwide HIV-Aids awareness campaign

The centres that link citizens to government services have partnered with the Aids Healthcare Foundation and the National Aids Control Council. The former is a non-governmental organisation that has been working on HIV prevention for the decade.

The initiative coincides with the International Condom Day which is being celebrated today, February the 13th, and targets over 40,000 Kenyans who seek services at Huduma Centres on a daily basis.

A recent study showed that 60 per cent of the service seekers are aged between 18 and 34 and visit the centres for national ID cards, birth certificates, driving licences and business permits.

This amid rising HIV infections which has compelled institutions to become more creative and devise a wide range of initiatives even as reports indicate Aids killed 36,000 people in 2016.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that last week, AHF donated 60 condom dispensers to Huduma Centres. There are 52 of them in the 47 counties, with Nairobi having the lion’s share as well as the largest number of people seeking services.

“It is important to help young people who are sexually active to prevent infections. In our efforts to address the – once again – rising infection rates, we found out that Huduma Centres are strategically located for us to reach out to masses of young people,” the Star quoted AHF country programme director Samuel Kinyanjui.

To fight the Aids scourge, the NGO has partnered with Huduma Centres to create a culture of condom use among the youth.

“Our dispensers have been fitted with a coin slot so the person who refills them everyday can get something they can use as transport back home, or lunch,” Kinyanjui said.

Data at the Health ministry indicate that 1.6 million Kenyans were living with HIV in 2016. Meanwhile, over 62,000 new infections and 36,000 Aids-related deaths were recorded.