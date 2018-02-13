KQ employee arrested in India with gold worth KSh 100m

He managed to go past airport security

A 29-year old Kenya Airways crew member, Abdalla Ali Said, was on Monday, February 12th, arrested in India with 23kg of gold valued at about Sh100 million.

The flight attendant who was reportedly supposed to hand over the precious metal to Ibrahim Ali Hussein, managed to pass by the tight security at the airport with the gold bars unnoticed.

Mr Said, being a crew member of an airline, was not physically frisked but only his luggage was checked by the security personnel at the airport.

Times of India reports that the gold heist is the biggest ever in India and was hidden in a waist belt and knee-cap supports.

Zipo.co.ke has established that Said had tried to check into a five-star hotel near the international airport when Mumbai police nabbed him.

A worker at the said hotel became suspicious of the suspect’s movements upon arrival yesterday and raised the alarm.

“The hotel staff got suspicious when they found Hussein walking around with Said after the latter checked in. The staff immediately alerted the police,” the Standard quoted Mumbai police.

The two were handed by police to the airport customs.